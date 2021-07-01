checkAd

SolGold PLC Announces Appointment of Company Secretary

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / The Board of SolGold (LSE & TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to advise of the appointment of Mr Dennis Wilkins to the position of Company Secretary effective on 1 July 2021.

Dennis has more than 25 years' experience working in governance and company secretarial roles for resource companies covering many international financial markets and regulatory environments.

By order of the Board

Dennis Wilkins

Company Secretary

CONTACTS

Dennis Wilkins

SolGold Plc (Company Secretary)

dwilkins@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

Ingo Hofmaier

SolGold Plc (GM - Project & Corporate Finance) ihofmaier@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

Fawzi Hanano

SolGold Plc (Investors / Media)

fhanano@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a leading resources company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits. In 2018, SolGold's management team was recognised by the 'Mines and Money' Forum as an example of excellence in the industry and continues to strive to deliver objectives efficiently and in the interests of shareholders. SolGold, with 76 concessions covering approximately 3,100km², is the largest and most active concession holder in Ecuador and is aggressively exploring the length and breadth of this highly prospective and gold-rich section of the Andean Copper Belt which is currently responsible for c40% of global mined copper production.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. SolGold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

Dedicated stakeholders

SolGold employs a staff of over 800 employees of whom 98% are Ecuadorean. This is expected to grow as the operations expand at Alpala, and in Ecuador generally. SolGold focusses its operations to be safe, reliable and environmentally responsible and maintains close relationships with its local communities. SolGold has engaged an increasingly skilled, refined and experienced team of geoscientists using state of the art geophysical and geochemical modelling applied to an extensive database to enable the delivery of ore grade intersections from nearly every drill hole at Alpala. SolGold has over 80 geologists on the ground in Ecuador exploring for economic copper and gold deposits.

