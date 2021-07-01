checkAd

Vine Energy Inc. Announces Amendment to Second Lien Term Loan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE: VEI) announced that its subsidiary, Vine Energy Holdings LLC, has amended its second lien term loan agreement to effectively reduce the amount of future natural gas production that is required to be subject to hedging. Specifically, for the 24-month period following the original closing date, and for the 24-month period following the delivery of either an annual or mid-year reserve report, 70% of expected production from proved developed producing reserves is now required to be hedged. Previously, 70% of total expected production was required to be hedged.

Commenting on the amendment to the Company’s second lien term loan agreement, Chairman, President & CEO Eric Marsh stated, “This amendment meaningfully reduces the required hedging under our credit agreements and aligns the requirements of our reserve-based lending facility with our second lien term loan. While the use of derivatives to manage commodity price exposure will remain an important part of our strategy, we now have greater flexibility to manage our business in better alignment with our improved capital structure post our initial public offering this past March. We would like to thank our second lien term loan lenders for working with us on this amendment.”

About Vine Energy Inc.

Vine Energy Inc., based in Plano, Texas, is an energy company focused on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VEI”.



Vine Energy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vine Energy Inc. Announces Amendment to Second Lien Term Loan Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE: VEI) announced that its subsidiary, Vine Energy Holdings LLC, has amended its second lien term loan agreement to effectively reduce the amount of future natural gas production that is required to be subject to hedging. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via ...
JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Riverview Financial Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Riverview Financial Corporation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Vine Energy Inc. to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power and Infrastructure Conference