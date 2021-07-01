checkAd

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) Releases Features Of Friendly and Fast Food Delivery, Groceries and Courier App

According To Statista, The Online Food Delivery Segment Is Projected To Reach US$182,327m By 2024.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP), a company that intends to focus on using strategic investment strategies to fund, incubate, launch, and grow profitable, multiple businesses as wholly-owned subsidiaries, is pleased to announce its current development of the Friendly and Fast Food Delivery, Groceries and Courier App. Friendly and Fast is anticipated to be a world-wide application, which Cyber Apps intends to initially launch in the USA and then expand to other markets, including Europe, Canada, Australia and others.

Friendly and Fast will offer a smartphone-based app that customers will be able to order not just food, but also groceries and other courier services. Friendly and Fast's focus will strictly be delivery of goods and will be a compliment to the WarpSpeed Taxi app that will also focus on ride-hailing services. Cyber Apps has commissioned a private company to be primarily responsible for the development of the application.

Friendly and Fast will target both individuals and corporate customer segments. For corporate clients, the application will give discounts to restaurant owners, grocery stores, couriers, and similar enterprises so they can affordably provide deliveries to their customers. Cyber Apps believes this will provide it with a competitive pricing advantage that will address recent business concerns regarding low margins due to excessive charges from other food delivery application companies during the COVID pandemic lockdown.

Mohammed Irfan Rafimiya Kazi, the company's President, said: "This app, with all of the anticipated features and services, can allow the Company to reach for a significant share of rapidly growing global delivery markets. One of our most important goals is brand recognition, which will be reached through marketing campaigns, partnerships and platform updates. We see that effective marketing is a very important tool for attracting customers and different marketing strategies will be implemented for reaching our target groups. The techniques will be different in different stages of our business to maximize revenues for the business and a return for our shareholders."

About Cyber Apps World Inc.

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide ecommerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.

For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason or will not be successful. That could be as a result of problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cyber Apps World, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Nature Consulting, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Address
9436 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
Suite 5-53
Las Vegas, NV 89134
Phone: (702) 805-0632

For All Inquiries Contact:
info@cyberappsworld.com

SOURCE: Cyber Apps World Inc.



Cyber Apps World Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



