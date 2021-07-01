Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) Releases Features Of Friendly and Fast Food Delivery, Groceries and Courier App

According To Statista, The Online Food Delivery Segment Is Projected To Reach US$182,327m By 2024.LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP), a company that intends to focus on using strategic investment …

Friendly and Fast will offer a smartphone-based app that customers will be able to order not just food, but also groceries and other courier services. Friendly and Fast's focus will strictly be delivery of goods and will be a compliment to the WarpSpeed Taxi app that will also focus on ride-hailing services. Cyber Apps has commissioned a private company to be primarily responsible for the development of the application.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP), a company that intends to focus on using strategic investment strategies to fund, incubate, launch, and grow profitable, multiple businesses as wholly-owned subsidiaries, is pleased to announce its current development of the Friendly and Fast Food Delivery, Groceries and Courier App. Friendly and Fast is anticipated to be a world-wide application, which Cyber Apps intends to initially launch in the USA and then expand to other markets, including Europe, Canada, Australia and others.

Friendly and Fast will target both individuals and corporate customer segments. For corporate clients, the application will give discounts to restaurant owners, grocery stores, couriers, and similar enterprises so they can affordably provide deliveries to their customers. Cyber Apps believes this will provide it with a competitive pricing advantage that will address recent business concerns regarding low margins due to excessive charges from other food delivery application companies during the COVID pandemic lockdown.

Mohammed Irfan Rafimiya Kazi, the company's President, said: "This app, with all of the anticipated features and services, can allow the Company to reach for a significant share of rapidly growing global delivery markets. One of our most important goals is brand recognition, which will be reached through marketing campaigns, partnerships and platform updates. We see that effective marketing is a very important tool for attracting customers and different marketing strategies will be implemented for reaching our target groups. The techniques will be different in different stages of our business to maximize revenues for the business and a return for our shareholders."

