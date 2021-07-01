checkAd

Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it will report second quarter 2021 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22, 2021, and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

 

855.209.8210

Intl. Dial-In Number

 

412.317.5213

Conference Name

 

Newmont

Replay Number

 

877.344.7529

Intl. Replay Number

 

412.317.0088

Replay Access Code

 

10157953

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3291425/7D095AB1A0B715B54296D7C5BE3FE196

The second quarter 2021 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, July 22, 2021, on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

