New Fortress Energy Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (the "Company") plans to announce its financial results for the second quarter 2021 prior to 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A copy of the press release and an earnings supplement will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website, www.newfortressenergy.com.

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 953-0778 (from within the U.S.) or (630) 652-5853 (from outside of the U.S.) fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “NFE Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call."

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newfortressenergy.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021 through 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday August 12, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.), Passcode: 8769417.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. The company funds, builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to rapidly deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions that enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities.

 

