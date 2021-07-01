Marimaca’s Roble Target Continues to Show Significant Potential
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration work being completed, ahead of drilling, at the Roble Target (“Roble”). Roble is located less than 3km to the northeast of the Company’s flagship Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”), and mineralization may extend over 3km of potential strike. The commencement of drilling at Roble has been delayed primarily because the Company elected to expand the drilling program at the Mercedes Target based on encouraging mineralization observed in drilling, but also due to some delays caused by COVID restrictions.
Highlights
Additional rock chip reconnaissance sampling at Roble has materially expanded the footprint of outcropping oxide mineralization
- Mapped outcrop extends further north at Roble and south and east at Pele
- Extends strike potential to over 3km with widths at surface ranging from 300m to over 500m
Three discrete areas of consistently outcropping mineralization, each extending over approximately 600m by 400m, separated by gravel and sand cover
- Potential for connection of the larger Roble system through these covered areas
Geophysics identified the continuation at depth of significant regional structures which control the location of mineralization in the Marimaca district
- Interpreted structures are strongly coincident with surface trends of outcropping Cu oxide mineralization with greater than 0.1% CuT
- Drilling to commence imminently at Roble with an initial twelve-hole reverse circulation (RC) discovery drilling program
The Company has expanded the RC drilling campaign at Mercedes from nine holes to eighteen holes due to encouraging mineralization intersected
- Resultant delay to the commencement of drilling at Roble, which is now expected during July
Additional rigs planned for 2H 2021 based on expanded exploration programs at Marimaca Depth Extensions, Cindy, Mercedes and Roble
