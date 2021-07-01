Marimaca’s Roble Target Continues to Show Significant Potential

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration work being completed, ahead of drilling, at the Roble Target (“Roble”). Roble is located less than 3km to the northeast of the Company’s flagship Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”), and mineralization may extend over 3km of potential strike. The commencement of drilling at Roble has been delayed primarily because the Company elected to expand the drilling program at the Mercedes Target based on encouraging mineralization observed in drilling, but also due to some delays caused by COVID restrictions.

Highlights