DraftKings Teams Up with Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest for Second Consecutive Year

DraftKings to Offer $25K Free-to-Play Pool for Annual Tradition

NEW YORK and BOSTON, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major League Eating announced today that for the second consecutive year, DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) will be an official sponsor of the 2021 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest. While this annual American holiday tradition was held for decades at the Nathan’s Famous flagship restaurant in Coney Island, NY, this year’s contest will be conducted as a ticketed event at Coney Island’s Maimonides Park. Following last year’s restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event marks the holiday contest’s return to the public.

“The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest is an epic event that epitomizes both patriotism and the will to compete,” said Johnny Avello, director of sportsbook operations at DraftKings. “We are excited to work with Major League Eating once again to offer people everywhere the opportunity to engage with this July Fourth tradition with true skin in the game.”  

DraftKings, a leader in the digital sports entertainment and gaming industries, will be an official sponsor of the event, expanding upon last year’s collaboration. Sports fans will be able to interact with the event through the DraftKings platform, including a free-to-play pool with $25,000 in prizes. Additionally, customers in Colorado, New Jersey and New Hampshire will be able to place a variety of bets on the contest itself.

On a typical July 4th, tens of thousands converge on the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island to watch the event in person. After last year’s event was closed to the public, this year’s event is being held in a minor league ballpark and tickets quickly sold out. The event will take place from 11am-1pm ET with an in-person audience, with live broadcast of the contest on ESPN beginning at 12 noon ET.

“We are excited to have DraftKings as the official oddsmaker for this competition, which is the biggest event on the MLE calendar,” said Richard Shea, president of Major League Eating. “It is sure to be a great July Fourth with the return of a live audience, a full slate of Major League Eaters and Joey Chestnut going for an unprecedented 14th Mustard Yellow Belt.”

Last year, Joey Chestnut of Indianapolis, IN, set a new world record, consuming 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Darron Breeden finished in second place, Nick Wehry in third, George Chiger in fourth, and Eric ‘Badlands’ Booker in fifth. In the women’s competition last year, Miki Sudo of Tampa, FL, broke the women’s world record and took first place, marking her seventh consecutive win by eating 48.5 hot dogs and buns. Larell Marie Mele came in second, with 18 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Sudo will not be competing this year, however, the #2-ranked eater in the world, Michelle Lesco, will compete.

