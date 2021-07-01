checkAd

CMRC Long-term Care Facilities after the COVID Pandemic: A way forward

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 13:40  |  38   |   |   

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2020 brought the world an unprecedented pandemic that has torn down many healthcare systems worldwide; countries suffered from outbreaks that were hard to limit and keep in control. The United Arab Emirates secured a strategy that preserved its healthcare system against this pandemic by relying on many components; not only by the given precautionary measures but also on key healthcare components as Long-Term Care facilities that help shape the future; for individuals and for the country. Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center has clearly demonstrated the vital need for Post – Acute Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care with services that supported patients and healthcare systems and will continue to help patients from all across the region.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8919451-cmrc-long-term-care-facilities-after-the-covid-pandemic-a-way-forward/

Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center has a history of more than 7 years of successfully delivering the science and the art of rehabilitation services for patients and families who urgently rely on these critical services when seeking enhanced progress to their patient's condition and thus, revitalizing hope. Here in the United Arab Emirates, with solid and insightful leadership, CMRC was a key component in supporting the healthcare system by admitting non-covid patients to its facilities thereby reducing the burden and pressure on the government healthcare system.

"At Cambridge, we came together, as a family, to protect our patients, their families, and our dedicated frontline teams. In doing so, we not only provided enormous value for our patients, but we came to the aid of the public and private healthcare systems, supporting their urgent needs, admitting many of their patients so that they could make room for the pandemic tidal wave of acutely ill patients. These collective efforts supported a truly outstanding year for Cambridge." - Dr. Howard S. Podolsky; Group Chief Executive Officer 

As the most diversified provider of Post-Acute & Rehabilitation services in the region CMRC has demonstrated how a Long-Term Care facility could serve as a shield under the circumstances of a pandemic. CMRC developed the ability to adapt their existing long-term relationship to the ever-changing needs of the government. With extensive experience comes excellent outcomes; CMRC is a Long-term and Rehabilitation facility that provides a bed capacity of 196 in UAE distributed among two home-like facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with hospital capabilities. In addition, with another set of 60 beds in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as located in Dhahran, CMRC-KSA is the only rehabilitation facility in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Having more than 1,300 improved inpatients, with a service to more than 110,000 outpatients. At 87%, CMRC has the highest weaning rate in the region by providing the unique Mechanical Ventilator Weaning Program. CMRC provides patient and family-centered programs in combination with world-class standards of care provided by an exceptional 600 multi-disciplinary professionals that strive to enhance the quality of life for all of our patients and their families.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CMRC Long-term Care Facilities after the COVID Pandemic: A way forward ABU DHABI, UAE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The year 2020 brought the world an unprecedented pandemic that has torn down many healthcare systems worldwide; countries suffered from outbreaks that were hard to limit and keep in control. The United …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Future Market Insights' 400 Pages High-Speed Steel Market Survey Identifies Increasing Automotive ...
Control Risks announces strategic investment in Geospark Analytics, harnessing the power of ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Global Fire and Life Safety Engineering Leader Jensen Hughes Acquires Italy-Based Fire Protection ...
Freight Brokerage Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 85660 Million By 2026 At A Cagr Of 5.2% - ...
HCL named 'Partner of the Year' at Finastra's annual Partner Day
Westinghouse Milestone Advances Nuclear In Poland
Postoperative Pain Market to Rising Steadily at a 7.93% CAGR Owing to Growing Number of Surgeries, ...
Maxeon Solar Technologies Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report
Increasing Demand for Assay Kits Spurring Growth in the Allergy Diagnostics Market: Future Market Insights
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
Esoteric Testing Market worth $36.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Rising Demand for Modification of Aircraft Driving Growth: Future Market Insights Study
GH Research PLC Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus