Scanfil plc Managers' transactions – Jokitalo

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 1 July 2021 2.45 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Petteri Jokitalo
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210701134119_3

__________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

 

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 119 Unit price: 7.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 7.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 619 Volume weighted average price: 7.9 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

 Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 7.92 EUR
(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 7.9 EUR
(3): Volume: 46 Unit price: 7.92 EUR
(4): Volume: 52 Unit price: 7.9 EUR
(5): Volume: 124 Unit price: 7.92 EUR
(6): Volume: 108 Unit price: 7.9 EUR
(7): Volume: 127 Unit price: 7.9 EUR
(8): Volume: 114 Unit price: 7.9 EUR
(9): Volume: 119 Unit price: 7.9 EUR
(10): Volume: 210 Unit price: 7.91 EUR
(11): Volume: 115 Unit price: 7.9 EUR
(12): Volume: 210 Unit price: 7.91 EUR
(13): Volume: 210 Unit price: 7.91 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 1,489 Volume weighted average price: 7.90657 EUR
 

Scanfil plc

For additional information:
Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications
tel. +358 50 378 2228
pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and shorting systems, analysers and environmental measurement solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. More information about the company: www.scanfil.com






