CTO Realty Growth Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A conference call to discuss its financial and operating results is scheduled for Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET (the “Earnings Call”).

Shareholders and interested parties may access the Earnings Call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference:   USA (Toll Free)     1-888-317-6003
    International   1-412-317-6061
    Canada (Toll Free)   1-866-284-3684
 
To access the conference call, enter 7119381 when prompted.
         
Webcast:   https://services.choruscall.com/links/cto210730.html

To participate via teleconference, please dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call. To access the webcast, log on to the web address noted above or go to www.ctoreit.com and log in at the investor relations section.

A replay of the Earnings Call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of www.ctoreit.com.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 16% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation, which is available on our website at www.ctoreit.com.

Contact:   Matthew M. Partridge
    Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
    (386) 944-5643
    mpartridge@ctoreit.com 




