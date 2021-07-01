checkAd

Accenture Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide

For the third consecutive year, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide,” the global research and advisory firm’s annual assessment of Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) service providers.

Accenture was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions, powered by the flexibility and resiliency of the cloud, that meet our clients’ most pressing challenges,” said Phillip Hazen, senior managing director, Intelligent Platform Services at Accenture and Accenture Oracle Business Group lead. “We believe that this recognition from Gartner reflects our commitment, as well as our continued success leveraging the power of Oracle technologies to accelerate the path to greater value for customers around the world.”

For the report, 18 service providers were evaluated based on completeness of vision and ability to execute worldwide. The report’s authors note, “It is critical to understand that for this Magic Quadrant, Cloud practice growth is a strong indicator of vision, not only execution, as this market represents the need to pivot from on-premises to cloud. This pivoting can ‘cannibalize’ existing revenue streams.” They go on to explain that “Pivoting successfully clearly reflects a vendor’s ability to ‘do’ cloud in a way that resonates with clients, which is a strong indicator of vision. Pivoting also includes a substantial focus on reskilling existing talent with cloud capabilities as well as moving a portion of them from the on-premises practice to cloud.”

Accenture has unmatched global expertise across a full range of Oracle Solutions with thousands of Oracle-skilled consultants around the world who help accelerate digital transformation by implementing Oracle-based business solutions and new business processes that develop and evolve as their digital business grows. Accenture has teamed with Oracle for over 30 years and is a Global Cloud Elite member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). For more information on the Accenture and Oracle relationship, please visit www.accenture.com/oracle.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Application Services, Worldwide, Katie Gove, Denis Torii, Akshit Malik, Gunjan Gupta, Alan Stanley, 24 May 2021

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Accenture.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Copyright 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

