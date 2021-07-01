checkAd

Accenture Helps Climeworks Filter More CO2 from the Air and Inspire One Billion People to Be Climate Positive

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has developed a digital plant solution for Climeworks that supports the company in removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air more efficiently. The digital plant solution is part of a multi-service collaboration between Accenture and Climeworks and spans strategy, design, digital engineering, technology and cloud.

“Orca,” Climeworks’ newest plant in Iceland, will capture 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year with support from Accenture, Climeworks 2021

Climeworks, a global leader in direct air capture, offers carbon dioxide removal as a service to companies and individuals. Its newest plant in Iceland, called “Orca,” will capture 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, making it the world's largest climate-positive facility to date. The CO2 is put into underground storage provided by Carbfix, where it will turn into stone in less than two years.

Accenture and Climeworks began working together after leaders of the two companies met on a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in 2018. By then, Climeworks was well on its way to scaling its technology. Accenture offered to collaborate with the company on the next stages of its growth. A team of Accenture volunteers was formed to help Climeworks, later becoming part of the Accenture Development Partnerships program, which supports organizations working for good to positively impact the world.

“Our vision is to inspire one billion people to remove carbon dioxide from the air,” said Daniel Egger, chief commercial officer, Climeworks. “To bring it to life, we keep strengthening our offering for consumers and corporate clients – and Accenture has been playing a key role.”

Stéphane Piqué, who leads Accenture’s work for Climeworks and Accenture Industry X in Switzerland, said, “We began collaborating with Climeworks because we believe in their mission. It quickly became clear that Accenture could provide value in key areas of this exceptional company. The work we’ve done is a testament to making sustainability our greatest responsibility, and helping clients infuse it across their businesses. We’re looking forward to continuing to contribute to Climeworks’ success – for the next generation and ourselves.”

