SemiLEDs to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 6, 2021
SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS), will report financial results for the 2021 fiscal Third quarter ended May 31, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, July 06, 2021.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs develops, manufactures, and sells LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005488/en/
