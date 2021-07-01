Alfi Global Research Finds Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising Market to Surpass $50 Billion by 2026
MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced the results from a global research report commissioned by the Company to assess the trends and growth of the Digital Out of Home ("DOOH") advertising market.
The global advertising market is facing significant changes as brands and advertising executives turn to digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising to reach consumers who are beginning to shop outdoors and embrace life, post-pandemic. In fact, due to the increase in consumer foot traffic, a global report from Alfi found 95% of advertising executives expect the DOOH advertising sector to grow over the next two years, with 51% of respondents anticipating dramatic expansion.
The survey includes responses from 100 senior professionals in the advertising industry across five countries (U.S., U.K, France, Germany, and Asia), and was conducted to understand the trends and solutions driving their organizations' digital campaigns and how the pandemic influenced the growth of the DOOH market.
The DOOH Advertising Market Outgrows Initial Estimates
Despite the slow anticipation for growth in the market of $41.06 billion by Q4 of 2020, Alfi's research indicated that the value of DOOH advertising will change significantly with nearly two out of three advertising executives interviewed predicting its value will rise between $50 billion and $55 billion. A further 16% of respondents expect it to be worth between $55 billion and $60 billion, and 14% estimate it will be even bigger.
"Our society is becoming increasingly digitized, and the advertising sector and brands are looking to make greater use of technology to deliver stronger, more personalized and effective campaigns to target consumers," said Paul Pereira, CEO, Alfi. "A greater transparency around results is needed and the unique qualities of DOOH advertising is meeting these trends with exponential growth."
Advertising spend on DOOH will rise between now and 2026; 50% of respondents anticipate it will rise dramatically and a further 40% expect it to increase slightly. The main reason for this growth points to a bigger general spend on digital advertising, per 66% of senior advertising professionals interviewed.
