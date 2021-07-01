Alfi Global Research Finds Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising Market to Surpass $50 Billion by 2026

65% of advertising executives believe market will be worth $50 billion to $55 billion by 2026MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer …

65% of advertising executives believe market will be worth $50 billion to $55 billion by 2026 MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced the results from a global research report commissioned by the Company to assess the trends and growth of the Digital Out of Home ("DOOH") advertising market. The global advertising market is facing significant changes as brands and advertising executives turn to digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising to reach consumers who are beginning to shop outdoors and embrace life, post-pandemic. In fact, due to the increase in consumer foot traffic, a global report from Alfi found 95% of advertising executives expect the DOOH advertising sector to grow over the next two years, with 51% of respondents anticipating dramatic expansion.