Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse Next Week

It's The Company's Entrance Into The Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening Sector With Solar Greenhouses Dedicated Primarily To Rooftop Farming

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming[1], today announced that within the next week it expects to launch its premiere self-contained Solar Greenhouse with its own irrigation system and back-up battery supply.

It has been shown that roofs with vegetation are widely believed to extend roof life, conserve energy, and reduce stormwater runoff and air pollution; new studies show they can also boost the performance of solar panels. Plants reduce a roof's contribution to the urban heat-island effect by lowering the surrounding air temperature through evaporation; this cooling can also make photovoltaic panels perform more efficiently. Plants also reduce airborne pollutants and dust particles, allowing the panels to absorb more sunlight.

CEO James DiPrima said: "Last year when the company announced this innovation, Madeline Cammarata, our then CEO who is now passed, spoke of her vision for this project… and what she said is still impactful now! She said: "In the last few years, rooftop gardening has been growing exponentially. The opportunity and necessity to grow crops on rooftops and inside tall building allows for an efficient use of the limited space found in cities and we have the infrastructure in place to begin cultivating these structures alongside and even within a select group of our current projects."

She continued, "We are confident that a new generation of organic super-sized food products grown locally under strict fully climatized conditions, will provide the next generation of urban cuisine, not to mention a supply source for community minded stores like Whole Foods, Target and local markets… "Now we have the ability to significantly impact the communities we serve with the opportunity for multiple streams of income from each project, from providing electricity for the public utilities, to growing fresh fruits and vegetables for the local restaurants. Growing season is 24 -7/365 in our climate-controlled roof top greenhouses powered by solar arrays, and with dual-benefit: storing power during the day for use at night and utilizing excess power to sell back to communities as an energy source."

