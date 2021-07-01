Unchained Labs does it again for gene therapy and vaccine researchers, adds nanoparticle suite to Stunner

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tools for the job, launched a new application suite for the characterization of nanoparticles on Stunner today. Stunner is already the go-to solution for AAV titer and empty/full ratio measurements, and now it takes on payload quant and sizing of custom nanoparticles used in gene therapies and vaccines.

Until now, life's been hard for researchers stuck using complicated, destructive and inaccurate workflows to quantify the RNA, DNA or protein components of their nanoparticles. To make things worse, they would have to use up even more sample on another instrument just to measure their size. Stunner is the only platform that can simultaneously quantify nanoparticle payloads and measure their size distribution – two critical qualities that make for an effective nanoparticle vaccine or gene therapy. It only uses 2 µL of each sample and gets it done completely label-free.

"Stunner's unique combination of UV/Vis and DLS makes it the perfect tool for characterizing the wide variety of nanoparticles being developed for vaccines and gene therapies," said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "Researchers simply input some basic info about their nanoparticle and in just minutes Stunner provides them with their payload amounts and size distribution. Gone are the days of busting up their carefully crafted particles and the hassle of prepping dyes and standard curves."

