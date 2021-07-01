checkAd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, a Leader in Cloud Data Management and Protection

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection, in a transaction valued at $374 million. This acquisition expands HPE GreenLake and continues to deliver on HPE Storage’s shift to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business.

“Data is now the most critical asset,” said Antonio Neri, President and CEO, HPE. “With the explosive growth of data at the edge and across hybrid environments, organizations today face significant complexity in managing and protecting their data. Zerto’s market-leading cloud data management and protection software expands HPE GreenLake cloud data services, allowing customers to protect their data and rapidly act on insights, from edge to cloud.

Accelerating and expanding HPE GreenLake cloud data services

Zerto’s journal-based continuous data protection (CDP) technology includes disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility in a single, simple cloud data management and protection software solution that spans on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. The data protection as a service (aaS) market will grow from $7.7B in 2020 to $15.3B in 2024, representing a 19% CAGR.1 Zerto will be available aaS through HPE GreenLake and Data Services Cloud Console.

“With data underpinning digital transformation, customers must manage, protect, and mobilize their data,” said Tom Black, Senior Vice President and General Manager of HPE Storage. “Customers continue to face significant issues managing data complexity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Zerto further positions HPE to help solve these customer challenges and become the leader in data management and protection through HPE GreenLake cloud services.”

Zerto helps customers recover in minutes from ransomware, cyberattacks, and other unplanned downtime bringing data back to its original state just seconds before the attack or disruption. Zerto also easily replicates and migrates data between VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V environments and natively to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Zerto brings additional talent and technology to HPE’s cloud data services; HPE distribution and installed base accelerates Zerto’s scale

Founded in 2009 and co-headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and Boston, Zerto’s approximately 500 employees serve more than 9,000 customers, including enterprises and 350 managed service providers. Zerto is an industry leader in the growing data replication and protection and high-growth disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market. The addition of Zerto will significantly accelerate HPE’s R&D talent roadmap and HPE’s transformation to become a leading data management and protection provider to customers. We expect Zerto to benefit by leveraging HPE’s global presence, distribution channel, and installed base. Together HPE and Zerto are a powerful combination of technology, cloud operations, and go-to-market capabilities to simplify cloud data management and protection for customers' edge-to-cloud strategy.

Seite 1 von 3
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, a Leader in Cloud Data Management and Protection Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection, in a transaction valued at $374 million. This acquisition expands …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via ...
JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Riverview Financial Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Riverview Financial Corporation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.21
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands 5G Portfolio with Automated 5G Management Solution
23.06.21
Bidtellect Crunches Big Data for Smarter Advertising With HPE Ezmeral
22.06.21
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning Silicon, Software and Security to Power Edge-to-Cloud Era
22.06.21
New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and Industry Solutions
22.06.21
Aruba ESP Improves Network Agility for Organizations Adapting to New Business Realities
22.06.21
Wer Dividenden schätzt, dürfte diese 3 Aktien lieben
17.06.21
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Passes Rigorous Splunk Engineering Tests for Kubernetes Operator with HPE Ezmeral
10.06.21
Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announce Expanded Partnership to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud Adoption with New Database as a Service Offering Delivered through HPE GreenLake
08.06.21
Monument Health Delivers Optimal Patient Care with an Aruba Unified Network
07.06.21
University College of the North Sets Students on Path to Success with Technology from Hewlett Packard Enterprise