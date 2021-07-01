Marinus Pharmaceuticals Further Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Santiago Arroyo, M.D., Ph.D.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the appointment of Santiago Arroyo, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Arroyo brings more than 30 years of experience in academic neurology and pharmaceutical research and development.

“Santiago’s expansive background in leadership roles at global biopharmaceutical companies, along with his expertise as a neurologist in the hospital setting and serving as principal investigator on multiple late-stage drug trials, will be instrumental as Marinus continues to grow its pipeline,” said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus. “With his deep understanding of successful clinical development and insights in pediatric and adult epilepsy and electrophysiology, we believe he will provide a valuable perspective to our Board and will be a tremendous asset as we expand into new indications.”