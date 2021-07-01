Marinus Pharmaceuticals Further Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Santiago Arroyo, M.D., Ph.D.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the appointment of Santiago Arroyo, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Arroyo brings more than 30 years of experience in academic neurology and pharmaceutical research and development.
“Santiago’s expansive background in leadership roles at global biopharmaceutical companies, along with his expertise as a neurologist in the hospital setting and serving as principal investigator on multiple late-stage drug trials, will be instrumental as Marinus continues to grow its pipeline,” said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus. “With his deep understanding of successful clinical development and insights in pediatric and adult epilepsy and electrophysiology, we believe he will provide a valuable perspective to our Board and will be a tremendous asset as we expand into new indications.”
Dr. Arroyo has had an extensive career in academic neurology and clinical research and development. Before joining the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Arroyo was an instructor in neurology at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and helped set up and run the epilepsy programs at the Medical College of Wisconsin and Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, Spain. Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (acquired in 2020 by Johnson & Johnson). Prior to his role at Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Arroyo served as Chief Medical Officer of Boston Pharmaceuticals, focusing on the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and infectious diseases. Dr. Arroyo also held the roles of Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Research and Chief Medical Officer of Biotherapeutics and Pharmatherapeutics at Pfizer Inc., in the areas of pain and neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic disease, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. He was therapeutic area head for neurosciences, discovery medicine and clinical pharmacology at Bristol-Myers Squibb and neurology global therapeutic area head for Eisai Global Clinical Development. Dr. Arroyo currently sits on the Board of the Danish biopharmaceutical company, Lundbeck. He received his medical degree from the Autonomous University of Madrid and his Ph.D. from the University of Barcelona, Spain.
