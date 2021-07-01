checkAd

ICE Announces Record Growth in North American Environmental Products as the Market Prices Climate Risk

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced record growth in ICE’s North American environmental complex as increasing numbers of participants use these markets to price and manage climate risk.

The North American environmental complex is made up of futures and options on California Carbon Allowances (CCAs), California Carbon Offsets (CCOs), Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Allowances (RGGI), Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) Credits, and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). Average Daily Volume (ADV) has grown 20% on average every year since 2017, while open interest hit a record high of more than 1.1 million contracts on June 25.

Today, 6.9 million tons of carbon dioxide trades each day through ICE’s CCA market, with open interest in CCA futures and options at 445,451 contracts as of June 28. In RGGI futures, 121,319 contracts have traded year-to-date, with ADV up 69% versus last year.

ICE has been active in carbon offset markets since 2008, with more than 3 billion tons of Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) traded on ICE. In April 2019, ICE launched California Carbon Offset (CCO) futures. Approximately 1.9 million tons of CCOs have traded on ICE to date, with a record 760,000 CCOs traded in the month of June 2021 alone.

“ICE offers investors access to the most liquid environmental markets available, providing transparent price signals which allow customers to price and manage climate risk globally and accurately value the energy we generate and consume,” said Gordon Bennett, Managing Director, Utility Markets at ICE. “Carbon pricing plays a key role in helping erode so-called “green premiums”, meaning the difference in cost between a product that involves emitting carbon and an alternative that doesn’t. The growing number and range of participants actively trading our environmental markets reflects the powerful momentum, created through a combination of policy and economics, which is driving and supporting environmental programs globally.”

U.S. Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) markets are among the most liquid and transparent green certificate markets available. ICE’s REC futures contracts are for renewable energy certificates issued by a specific state’s renewable portfolio standard (RPS). ICE offers investors REC futures from five different state RPS programs. A total of 463,228 REC futures have traded in 2021 as of June 29, equivalent to almost 30 million megawatt hours of renewable energy or enough to power around 2.7 million homes for a year. Open interest in ICE’s REC futures stands at 577,904 contracts.

Seite 1 von 3
Intercontinental Exchange Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ICE Announces Record Growth in North American Environmental Products as the Market Prices Climate Risk Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced record growth in ICE’s North American environmental complex as increasing numbers of participants use these markets …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via ...
JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Riverview Financial Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Riverview Financial Corporation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.06.21
ICE Announces that ICE Trade Vault is Approved by the SEC as a Security-Based Swap Data Repository
28.06.21
ICE’s Global Commodities Futures Markets Reach Record Open Interest of 35.2 Million Contracts
21.06.21
ServisFirst Bancshares Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange
21.06.21
Magellan and Enterprise Team up With Intercontinental Exchange for New Houston Crude Oil Futures Contract
17.06.21
NYSE Summer Series Launching on June 21 to Celebrate New York’s Reopening
14.06.21
ICE Reports Record Total Futures and Options Open Interest of 85.8 Million Contracts
09.06.21
Expansion of ICE ESG Reference Data Shows Broad Differences in ESG Reporting Between Europe and the U.S.
03.06.21
ICE Announces Record Activity in TTF and JKM Gas Complexes as They Evolve into Global Benchmarks
03.06.21
Intercontinental Exchange Reports May 2021 Statistics