American Express today launched a refreshed U.S. American Express Consumer Platinum Card , which now offers even more value to Card Members with additional and expanded travel and everyday benefits and services across dining, wellness, retail and entertainment. The suite of benefits now offers Card Members access to more than $1,400 in value each year.

American Express Enhances the U.S. Platinum Card with New Suite of Travel and Everyday Benefits (Photo: Business Wire)

“Platinum has set the bar for premium cards for nearly 40 years, and it remains unmatched,” said Howard Grosfield, Executive Vice President & General Manager, U.S. Consumer & Global Premium Services. “Once again, we’re raising the standard to better meet the needs of our premium Card Members, from the travel benefits they’ve always loved to new benefits and experiences in dining, wellness, retail and entertainment.”

Even More Travel Benefits

According to the Amex Trendex* consumers surveyed estimate spending an average of $4,790 on luxury travel between now and 2022 with 30% of consumers anticipating that they’ll spend over $10,000.

As Card Members begin to book their trips and travel again, the Platinum Card can elevate their travel journeys with new benefits including:

$200 Hotel Credit : An annual statement credit for prepaid bookings at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection properties made through American Express Travel.

: An annual statement credit for prepaid bookings at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection properties made through American Express Travel. $179 CLEAR Credit : An annual statement credit for a CLEAR membership, which offers expedited security screening at select airports and stadiums across the U.S.

: An annual statement credit for a CLEAR membership, which offers expedited security screening at select airports and stadiums across the U.S. More Lounges in More Places: American Express offers access to more airport lounges compared to any other U.S. credit card program 1 , with over 1,300 airport lounges in 500+ airports and 140 countries around the world. This includes the recently expanded The Centurion Network, with over 40 lounge locations worldwide, offering a premium airport lounge experience.

American Express offers access to more airport lounges compared to any other U.S. credit card program , with over 1,300 airport lounges in 500+ airports and 140 countries around the world. This includes the recently expanded The Centurion Network, with over 40 lounge locations worldwide, offering a premium airport lounge experience. Premium Private Jet Program: Access to a 20% discount on Wheels Up Connect and a 40% discount on Wheels Up Core memberships. Plus, get a $500 or $2,000 credit added to your Wheels Up account to use toward your initial flight within your first year depending on your selected Wheels Up membership. For more information, visit here.

New Everyday Benefits