Kratos Developing Hypersonic Flight Experiment Test Vehicle in Maryland

Kratos DRSS is a leading provider of products and solutions in support of ballistic missile targets, hypersonic systems, sub-orbital research, sounding rockets, directed energy and laser program systems. Work under this contract will be performed at a secure Kratos facility in Glen Burnie and other vendor locations, bringing new jobs to Maryland.

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Defense & Rocket Support Services (DRSS) Division has received a contract from the Navy Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, White Sands Detachment to develop a hypersonic, experimental test vehicle to perform flight tests for the maturation of high-speed flight technology for missile defense and hypersonics research.

Dave Carter, President of DRSS, said, “Our Hypersonic Flight Experiment Test Vehicle is a next generation solution based on proven sounding rocket technology that will allow for the conduct of rapidly fielded flight experiments for hypersonic technologies such as propulsion, thermal protection systems, seeker windows, control systems, and more. We are proud to be the first private industry player to develop these advanced systems in Maryland.”

The mission of this flight experiment vehicle will be to support the development of innovative and enabling technologies for urgent requirements by providing flight tests and demonstration opportunities in relevant environments. This rapid testing capability will allow lower Technology Readiness Level (TRL) components to be matured faster for insertion into future missile programs.

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., said, “This flight vehicle will be a game-changer for critical DoD programs to maneuver key hypersonic technologies through the “Valley of Death” between technology development and commercialization. This pivotal program is yet another demonstration of Kratos’ commitment to helping our customers achieve mission success for critical national security programs with our leading-edge, affordable solutions.”

Kratos is partnered with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, White Sands Detachment, New Mexico State University, Physical Sciences Laboratory, and others for this program.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

