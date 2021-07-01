checkAd

Entasis Therapeutics Introduces ETX0462, a First-in-Class Candidate, Targeting Multidrug-Resistant Gram-Negative and Biothreat Pathogens

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

WALTHAM, Mass., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced the presentation of preclinical data on ETX0462, a novel, first-in-class, diazabicyclooctane with antimicrobial activity against multidrug-resistant (MDR) Gram-negative and biothreat pathogens, at the 2021 World Microbe Forum. ETX0462 potentially represents the first new antibiotic class in 35 years to treat MDR Gram-negative and biothreat infections.

At the World Microbe Forum, Entasis scientists presented their approach to the discovery of ETX0462 that incorporated Structure-Porin Permeation Relationships and Structure-Based Drug Design to identify key principles for penicillin-binding protein (PBP) inhibition and corresponding antimicrobial activity against contemporary MDR Gram-negative and biothreat isolates, including P. aeruginosa, K. pneumoniae, S. maltophilia, E. coli, B. anthracis, Y. pestis, F. tularensis and Burkholderia spp. Entasis scientists further demonstrated that the activity of ETX0462 was unaffected by all four Ambler classes of β-lactamases and has a low propensity for resistance emergence due to its ability to permeate bacterial cells through multiple porins and inhibit several PBPs.

“ETX0462 is the latest product candidate to emerge from our discovery platform and the first example of a novel class of agents targeting the established mechanism of β-lactam antibiotics without being susceptible to the most common β-lactam resistance mechanism, β-lactamases,” commented Ruben Tommasi, Chief Scientific Officer at Entasis. “We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with CARB-X as we progress ETX0462 towards the clinic.”

In in vivo studies, ETX0462 exhibited robust bactericidal activity reaching >3-log drop in bacterial count vs. initial inoculum in a neutropenic murine lung model against clinical isolates of P. aeruginosa. Similar in vivo efficacy was also demonstrated for the biothreat pathogens Y. pestis and B. pseudomallei. Entasis also shared that the PK/PD index of ETX0462 is driven by % Time > MIC and a ~60% target for 1-log bactericidal activity. Entasis demonstrated that ETX0462 was well tolerated in a rat 14-day GLP toxicology study reaching the limit dose of 2,000 mg/kg.

Additional details of the ETX0462 data presented can be found on the Entasis Presentations webpage.

About Entasis Therapeutics Inc.
Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including SUL-DUR (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacterales infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Pseudomonas infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

About ETX0462
ETX0462 is a novel, first-in-class, diazabicyclooctane with antimicrobial activity against multidrug-resistant (MDR) Gram-negative and biothreat pathogens including, P. aeruginosa, K. pneumoniae, S. maltophilia, E. coli, B. anthracis, Y. pestis, F. tularensis and Burkholderia spp. Similar to β-lactam antibiotics, ETX0462 inhibits penicillin-binding proteins which are essential for bacterial cell wall biosynthesis, however, unlike β-lactam antibiotics, ETX0462 is unaffected by β-lactamase mediated resistance. ETX0462 is supported by CARB-X.

Company Contact Investor Contact
Kyle Dow Bruce Mackle
Entasis Therapeutics    LifeSci Advisors
(781) 810-0114  (929) 469-3859
kyle.dow@entasistx.com bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Entasis Therapeutics Introduces ETX0462, a First-in-Class Candidate, Targeting Multidrug-Resistant Gram-Negative and Biothreat Pathogens WALTHAM, Mass., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus