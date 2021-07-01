checkAd

Aileron Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial of ALRN-6924 in Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

  • Phase 1b trial anticipated to enroll 60 patients with advanced p53-mutated NSCLC undergoing chemotherapy with first-line carboplatin plus pemetrexed
  • Study will evaluate proportion of treatment cycles free of severe hematological and other toxicities, transfusions and the use of growth factors, as well as the impact on quality of life
  • First interim safety data anticipated at the end of 2021 and final results mid-2022
  • ALRN-6924 uses p53 mutation as biomarker to ensure selective chemoprotection of healthy cells without protecting cancer cells
  • Nearly 1 million patients in the U.S. are diagnosed every year with p53-mutated cancer, including half of the approximately 190,000 NSCLC patients diagnosed in the U.S., annually1
  • Aileron plans to ultimately pursue a tumor-agnostic indication for ALRN-6924 as chemoprotective agent for patients with p53-mutated cancer regardless of type of cancer or chemotherapy

BOSTON, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRN) today announced that it has initiated  a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in the US and in Europe of ALRN-6924 as a chemoprotective agent to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) undergoing chemotherapy. Aileron plans to enroll 60 patients with advanced p53-mutated NSCLC undergoing treatment with first-line carboplatin plus pemetrexed with or without immune checkpoint inhibitors in this Phase 1b trial. Aileron is developing ALRN-6924 to selectively protect healthy cells in patients with cancers that harbor p53 mutations to reduce or eliminate chemotherapy-induced side effects while preserving chemotherapy’s attack on cancer cells, a concept known as chemoprotection.

“We are pleased to initiate this trial, which builds on promising data we previously reported from our proof-of-concept trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC),” said Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aileron. “This NSCLC trial represents important progress in our clinical development strategy, as it involves a p53-mutated cancer indication that affects one of the largest cancer patient populations, and it is our first randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. In addition, the trial is designed to help us further advance our ultimate goal of pursuing a tumor-agnostic indication for ALRN-6924 as a chemoprotective agent for patients with p53-mutated cancers regardless of type of cancer or chemotherapy, with the potential to help millions of patients.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aileron Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial of ALRN-6924 in Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Phase 1b trial anticipated to enroll 60 patients with advanced p53-mutated NSCLC undergoing chemotherapy with first-line carboplatin plus pemetrexedStudy will evaluate proportion of treatment cycles free of severe hematological and other toxicities, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus