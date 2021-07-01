Nanox to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

NEVE ILAN, Israel, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announces that Nanox’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ran Poliakine will deliver a company presentation and the leadership team will host investor 1x1 meetings during the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference, which is being held July 13th through July 14th.



Mr. Poliakine’s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14, at 10:00am ET. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg7/nani/2400962.