Alignment Healthcare Announces Special Summer Tips to Help Seniors Beat the Heat, Stay Fit and Travel Safely

ORANGE, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Summer Solstice has officially ushered in the start of summer. That’s why Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced a special blog post written to help keep seniors safe and healthy this season. Covering extreme weather to summer travel, Alignment’s guidance is now available at https://www.alignmenthealthcare.com/Newsroom/Blog-Posts/Alignment-Heal ...

“Summer presents opportunities for rest and adventure that are particularly welcome this year, but with factors such as extreme weather and added travel restrictions, we want to empower seniors to be as healthy and safe as possible this summer,” said Dr. Donald Furman, chief clinical officer, Alignment Healthcare. “At 70, I know how challenging it can be to stay active and fit, especially when temperatures rise – but Alignment Healthcare’s team is available to our members around the clock to answer any questions or provide support.”

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

