Alignment Healthcare Announces Special Summer Tips to Help Seniors Beat the Heat, Stay Fit and Travel Safely

“Summer presents opportunities for rest and adventure that are particularly welcome this year, but with factors such as extreme weather and added travel restrictions, we want to empower seniors to be as healthy and safe as possible this summer,” said Dr. Donald Furman, chief clinical officer, Alignment Healthcare. “At 70, I know how challenging it can be to stay active and fit, especially when temperatures rise – but Alignment Healthcare’s team is available to our members around the clock to answer any questions or provide support.”