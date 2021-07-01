checkAd

Celsion GmbH Announces Commencement of Enrollment in Oxford University’s Phase 1 Study with ThermoDox and Focused Ultrasound in Pancreatic Cancer

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), Celsion GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Celsion Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announces commencement of enrollment in Oxford University’s Phase I PanDox study with ThermoDox in conjunction with Focused Ultrasound in patients with pancreatic cancer. ThermoDox is Celsion’s proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin.

This investigator-led study sponsored by the University of Oxford and supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Oxford Biomedical Research Centre has now received ethics, MHRA and institutional R&D approval to commence (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04852367). PanDox is being carried out as a multi-disciplinary collaboration between Celsion, the Oxford University Institute of Biomedical Engineering, the Oncology Clinical Trials Office (OCTO) and the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Prof. Mark Middleton, MD, Head of the Department of Oncology at the University of Oxford is the chief clinical investigator and Prof. Constantin Coussios, FREng, PhD, Director of the Institute of Biomedical Engineering, is the lead scientific investigator.

The primary endpoint of the two-arm 18-subject PanDox study is enhanced uptake of doxorubicin in pancreatic tumors using ThermoDox and Focused Ultrasound (FUS), compared to systemic delivery of free doxorubicin. ThermoDox, a heat activated liposomal doxorubicin, will be administered intravenously in 12 patients with non-resectable pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and locally activated by focused ultrasound-mediated hyperthermia. This will be compared to conventional systemic delivery of doxorubicin without FUS in 6 patients.

Secondary endpoints include:

  • Comparing radiologically assessed tumor activity and response with ThermoDox and FUS to free drug alone.
  • Examining the impact on patient symptoms of ThermoDox plus FUS.
  • Assessing the safety profile of both FUS and ThermoDox.

The PanDox study is expected to be completed by December 2022 and is similar in design to Oxford’s 10-patient TARDOX study, which demonstrated that ThermoDox plus focused ultrasound increased doxorubicin tumor concentrations by up to 10-fold and enhanced nuclear drug uptake in patients with liver tumors. The findings of the TARDOX study are published in Lancet Oncology (Lyon et al., 2018) and Radiology (Gray et al., 2019).

