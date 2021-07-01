checkAd

Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Preplanned Interim Futility Analysis of Pivotal Phase 3 Trial (ARMADA 2000) of CPI-613 (Devimistat) for Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

CRANBURY, N.J., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rafael” or the “Company”), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, announced positive outcome from its preplanned interim futility analysis of its pivotal Phase 3 trial (ARMADA 2000) of CPI-613 (devimistat) for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) as determined by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC). The IDMC met on Friday, Jun. 25 and based on the 142 within the intention to treat population, the trial was determined to be non-futile. The IDMC recommended to continue the trial as is.

“The findings from this interim futility analysis further solidify the potential that devimistat holds in safely and effectively treating AML and other hard-to-treat cancers,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Rafael Pharmaceuticals. “As we continue to advance devimistat through clinical trials, we remain hopeful for the cancer community.”

ARMADA 2000 is a Phase 3, multicenter, open-label, randomized, pivotal trial that is evaluating the efficacy and safety of its lead compound devimistat in combination with high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone in older patients with relapsed or refractory AML.  The futility analysis compared two cohorts – one that received devimistat in combination with high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone and the other that received only high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone therapy and control subgroups: combination of mitoxantrone, etoposide and cytarabine, and combination of fludarabine, cytarabine and filgrastim. This analysis demonstrated that the response rate achieved the predefined threshold for continuation of the study.


About CPI-613 (devimistat) 
CPI-613 (devimistat) is a first-in-class clinical lead compound of Rafael, which targets enzymes that are involved in cancer cell energy metabolism and are located in the mitochondria of cancer cells. Devimistat is designed to target the mitochondrial tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle, a process essential to tumor cell multiplication and survival, selectively in cancer cells. Devimistat substantially increases the sensitivity of cancer cells to a diverse range of chemotherapeutic agents. This synergy allows for potential combinations of devimistat with lower doses of these generally toxic drugs to be more effective with lower patient’s side effects. Combination with devimistat represent a diverse range of opportunities to substantially improve patient’s benefit in many different cancers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Rafael approval to initiate pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in pancreatic cancer (AVENGER 500) and acute myeloid leukemia (ARMADA 2000) and has designated devimistat as an orphan drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Burkitt’s lymphoma and biliary cancer. The EMA has granted orphan drug designation to devimistat for pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.

