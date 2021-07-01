Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option From Public Offering of Preferred Stock

The Series A Preferred Stock has a private credit rating of ‘BBB’ from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent unaffiliated rating agency. In addition, the Series A Preferred Stock has been approved for listing on the NYSE American under the symbol “SACHPRA” and trading is expected to commence on or about July 6, 2021.

BRANFORD, Conn., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) today announced that in connection with its previously disclosed public offering of 1,700,000 shares of its 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) that closed on June 29, 2021, the underwriters of such offering have partially exercised their overallotment option to purchase an additional 203,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock. The partial exercise of the overallotment option will generate net proceeds to the Company of approximately $4.9 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions. Closing on the overallotment shares is expected to occur Friday, July 2, 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC and William Blair & Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as co-manager for the offering.

Sachem plans to use the aggregate net proceeds of $45.4 million from the offering, including the net proceeds from the over-allotment closing, for working capital and general corporate purposes, i.e., primarily to fund new real estate loans secured by first mortgage liens. Sachem may also use the net proceeds to acquire other real estate finance companies or existing mortgage loan portfolios, although no such transactions are pending at this time.

Investors should carefully consider Sachem’s business objectives, growth strategies, risks, sources of revenues and operating and other expenses carefully before investing. The offering was made through a prospectus supplement, dated June 23, 2021, and the accompanying base prospectus, dated June 17, 2021 (collectively, the “Prospectus”), which were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Prospectus contains relevant information concerning the offering and about Sachem and should be read carefully before investing. Neither the Prospectus nor this press release constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase shares of the Series A Preferred Stock in any state where such offer, solicitation of an offer or sale is not permitted.