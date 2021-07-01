checkAd

Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option From Public Offering of Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

BRANFORD, Conn., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) today announced that in connection with its previously disclosed public offering of 1,700,000 shares of its 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) that closed on June 29, 2021, the underwriters of such offering have partially exercised their overallotment option to purchase an additional 203,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock. The partial exercise of the overallotment option will generate net proceeds to the Company of approximately $4.9 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions. Closing on the overallotment shares is expected to occur Friday, July 2, 2021.

The Series A Preferred Stock has a private credit rating of ‘BBB’ from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent unaffiliated rating agency. In addition, the Series A Preferred Stock has been approved for listing on the NYSE American under the symbol “SACHPRA” and trading is expected to commence on or about July 6, 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC and William Blair & Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as co-manager for the offering.

Sachem plans to use the aggregate net proceeds of $45.4 million from the offering, including the net proceeds from the over-allotment closing, for working capital and general corporate purposes, i.e., primarily to fund new real estate loans secured by first mortgage liens. Sachem may also use the net proceeds to acquire other real estate finance companies or existing mortgage loan portfolios, although no such transactions are pending at this time.

Investors should carefully consider Sachem’s business objectives, growth strategies, risks, sources of revenues and operating and other expenses carefully before investing. The offering was made through a prospectus supplement, dated June 23, 2021, and the accompanying base prospectus, dated June 17, 2021 (collectively, the “Prospectus”), which were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Prospectus contains relevant information concerning the offering and about Sachem and should be read carefully before investing. Neither the Prospectus nor this press release constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase shares of the Series A Preferred Stock in any state where such offer, solicitation of an offer or sale is not permitted.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option From Public Offering of Preferred Stock BRANFORD, Conn., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) today announced that in connection with its previously disclosed public offering of 1,700,000 shares of its 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus