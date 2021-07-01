Healthtech Solutions, Inc. Bolsters Management and Board with Two New Appointments

Brad K. Mathis appointed as Chief Operating Officer Ryan Salomone appointed to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Healthtech Solutions, Inc. (OTC: HLTT) (“Healthtech” or the “Company”), an innovative portfolio-model life sciences company focused on building impactful solutions for patients and the healthcare system through its subsidiary companies ranging in stage from pre-clinical to commercial growth, announced today that Brad Mathis was named Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Ryan Salomone was appointed to the Board of Directors. Brad Mathis and Ryan Salomone have extensive backgrounds that make them uniquely positioned to bring substantial value to Healthtech.

Brad Mathis brings a diversified skillset to Healthtech, acquired from over 30 years in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. He most recently served as the Vice President and General Manager of the US Neurology Franchise for Argenx Inc. Prior to Argenx, he held several Vice President and General Manager jobs in the startup biotechnology industry in Neurometabolics, Hematology and Gene Therapy. At Alexion, Brad held multiple positions of increasing responsibility heading up sales, marketing, market access, and training. In addition to his extensive leadership experience, Brad has executed numerous successful product launches, overseeing multiple cross-functional teams, and ensuring critical timebound tactics supported timely product launches. Before joining Alexion, Brad held several positions of increasing responsibility with Amgen, Celgene, Biogen and BMS over a span of 15 years.

“It is an honor to be joining Ned Swanson, MD, and the Healthtech team to identify, develop and accelerate new technologies in the healthcare industry,” stated newly appointed COO Brad Mathis, who continued, “This is truly a rare opportunity to leverage my life’s experience in a role that can positively impact the lives of patients and providers. With over 30 years of biotech commercialization and operations experience, I am positioned to help startup companies develop and mature to bring game changing assets to market. We believe our portfolio model allows us to align synergies across assets while taking advantage of the unique skillsets and experience of our leadership team.”