checkAd

Healthtech Solutions, Inc. Bolsters Management and Board with Two New Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Brad K. Mathis appointed as Chief Operating Officer Ryan Salomone appointed to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireHealthtech Solutions, Inc. (OTC: HLTT) (“Healthtech” or the “Company”), an innovative portfolio-model life sciences company focused on building impactful solutions for patients and the healthcare system through its subsidiary companies ranging in stage from pre-clinical to commercial growth, announced today that Brad Mathis was named Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Ryan Salomone was appointed to the Board of Directors. Brad Mathis and Ryan Salomone have extensive backgrounds that make them uniquely positioned to bring substantial value to Healthtech.

Brad Mathis brings a diversified skillset to Healthtech, acquired from over 30 years in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. He most recently served as the Vice President and General Manager of the US Neurology Franchise for Argenx Inc. Prior to Argenx, he held several Vice President and General Manager jobs in the startup biotechnology industry in Neurometabolics, Hematology and Gene Therapy. At Alexion, Brad held multiple positions of increasing responsibility heading up sales, marketing, market access, and training.  In addition to his extensive leadership experience, Brad has executed numerous successful product launches, overseeing multiple cross-functional teams, and ensuring critical timebound tactics supported timely product launches. Before joining Alexion, Brad held several positions of increasing responsibility with Amgen, Celgene, Biogen and BMS over a span of 15 years.

“It is an honor to be joining Ned Swanson, MD, and the Healthtech team to identify, develop and accelerate new technologies in the healthcare industry,” stated newly appointed COO Brad Mathis, who continued, “This is truly a rare opportunity to leverage my life’s experience in a role that can positively impact the lives of patients and providers. With over 30 years of biotech commercialization and operations experience, I am positioned to help startup companies develop and mature to bring game changing assets to market. We believe our portfolio model allows us to align synergies across assets while taking advantage of the unique skillsets and experience of our leadership team.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthtech Solutions, Inc. Bolsters Management and Board with Two New Appointments Brad K. Mathis appointed as Chief Operating Officer Ryan Salomone appointed to Board of DirectorsNEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Healthtech Solutions, Inc. (OTC: HLTT) (“Healthtech” or the “Company”), an innovative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus