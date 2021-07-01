Foresight Eye-Net to Start Pilot Project With V-tron for European Fleets
Ness Ziona, Israel, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., will collaborate on a pilot project with V-tron B.V., an innovative Dutch company developing telematics products and road safety applications for aftermarket use in European fleets and lease cars.
V-tron will evaluate the Eye-Net Protect solution for possible integration into its onboard units and application services in order to enhance the value of its innovations offering and prevent accidents by connecting road users and alerting about potential collisions in real time.
“We are excited to announce another pilot project for Eye-Net, this time from an automotive-related company seeking to enhance its existing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and related safety applications with our cellular-based accident prevention solution,” said Dror Elbaz, COO & Deputy CEO of Eye-Net Mobile. “The project with V-tron will allow us to expand our activities in the European market, a dominant commercial hub for all the verticals in which Eye-Net is active. We believe that the focus on the European market will help achieve the required critical mass of Eye-Net Protect users that could potentially increase the chances of preventing road accidents and saving lives. This pilot project is Eye-Net’s third undertaking in the European market, following technological demonstrations to a European cellular provider and a partnership with Wunder Mobility to offer Eye-Net Protect to micro-mobility and electric vehicle (EV) operators on the Wunder Marketplace,” Elbaz concluded.
Eye-Net Protect is an intuitive and easy-to-use mobile application that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to drivers and vulnerable road users. The Eye-Net solution suite enhances road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.
