checkAd

Foresight Eye-Net to Start Pilot Project With V-tron for European Fleets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

V-tron will evaluate the Eye-Net Protect solution for possible integration into its onboard units and application services

Ness Ziona, Israel, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., will collaborate on a pilot project with  V-tron B.V., an innovative Dutch company developing telematics products and road safety applications for aftermarket use in European fleets and lease cars.

V-tron will evaluate the Eye-Net Protect solution for possible integration into its onboard units and application services in order to enhance the value of its innovations offering and prevent accidents by connecting road users and alerting about potential collisions in real time.

“We are excited to announce another pilot project for Eye-Net, this time from an automotive-related company seeking to enhance its existing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and related safety applications with our cellular-based accident prevention solution,” said Dror Elbaz, COO & Deputy CEO of Eye-Net Mobile. “The project with  V-tron will allow us to expand our activities in the European market, a dominant commercial hub for all the verticals in which Eye-Net is active. We believe that the focus on the European market will help achieve the required critical mass of Eye-Net Protect users that could potentially increase the chances of preventing road accidents and saving lives. This pilot project is Eye-Net’s third undertaking in the European market, following technological demonstrations to a European cellular provider and a partnership with Wunder Mobility to offer Eye-Net Protect to micro-mobility and electric vehicle (EV) operators on the Wunder Marketplace,” Elbaz concluded.

Eye-Net Protect is an intuitive and easy-to-use mobile application that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to drivers and vulnerable road users. The Eye-Net solution suite enhances road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Eye-Net Mobile, please visit www.eyenet-mobile.com, or follow the Company’s LinkedIn page, Eye-Net Mobile; Twitter, @EyeNetMobile1; and Instagram channel, Eyenetmobile1, the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foresight Eye-Net to Start Pilot Project With V-tron for European Fleets V-tron will evaluate the Eye-Net Protect solution for possible integration into its onboard units and application servicesNess Ziona, Israel, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus