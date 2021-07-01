V-tron will evaluate the Eye-Net Protect solution for possible integration into its onboard units and application services

Ness Ziona, Israel, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., will collaborate on a pilot project with V-tron B.V., an innovative Dutch company developing telematics products and road safety applications for aftermarket use in European fleets and lease cars.

V-tron will evaluate the Eye-Net Protect solution for possible integration into its onboard units and application services in order to enhance the value of its innovations offering and prevent accidents by connecting road users and alerting about potential collisions in real time.