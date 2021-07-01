checkAd

Adverum Announces Appointment of Jon Williams, Ph.D., as Vice President, Clinical Affairs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Jon Williams, Ph.D., as vice president, clinical affairs, effective immediately. Dr. Williams will provide scientific and technical expertise and leadership across Adverum’s clinical development program for ADVM-022, reporting to Julie Clark, M.D., chief medical officer.

“Jon is a dynamic scientist and prolific published researcher, bringing 25 years of experience in clinical and preclinical drug and medical device development and regulatory strategies to this new position at Adverum,” said Julie Clark, M.D., chief medical officer at Adverum Biotechnologies. “His comprehensive knowledge of ocular diseases including angiogenic retinal disease, strategic clinical trial design and execution across all phases of ophthalmic product development will be valuable for our ADVM-022 clinical development program and our pipeline.”

“Ocular gene therapy to treat retinal diseases is an exciting field with the potential to transform the current standard of care for patients,” said Dr. Williams. “Adverum is propelling this therapeutic area forward in bold new ways and I am excited to join the company and further its efforts in developing novel therapies.”

Dr. Williams joins Adverum from Bausch Health Companies, where he served as senior director, clinical affairs and was responsible for leading clinical science and medical writing for ophthalmic medical device projects. Previously, he worked at Aerie Pharmaceuticals as director, clinical trial management and medical strategy, and managed clinical protocol development and progress leading to the New Drug Application (NDA) submission for Rhopressa. Prior to Aerie, Dr. Williams held the positions of director, medical affairs and director, clinical affairs at Bausch + Lomb Incorporated. While there, he was clinical lead for Phase 3 and Phase 4 post-operative steroid treatment programs in adult and pediatric patient populations undergoing cataract surgery. He also served as director of clinical research at ISTA Pharmaceuticals where he led a cross-functional clinical team effort that achieved U.S. regulatory approval of Bepreve and he wrote Phase 3 multisite clinical protocols and NDA sections for XibromTM and BromdayTM.  Previous to that, he was instrumental in characterizing the novel anti-angiogenic nature of Squalamine, a natural aminosterol product, in several animal models of systemic or ocular disease while executive director for biological research at Magainin Pharmaceuticals.

