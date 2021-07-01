checkAd

Release of documents and information regarding the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of EDF of 22 July 2021

                                                                        Paris, 1st July 2021

Release of documents and information

regarding the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of EDF of 22 July 2021

Note: Given the exceptional circumstances created by the coronavirus epidemic, the Board of directors has decided that EDF’s Ordinary Shareholder’s Meeting planned on Thursday 22 July 2021 will take place behind closed doors, i.e. without the physical presence of the shareholders. The shareholders are invited to connect to the Company’s website to consult the documents relating to the Shareholders’ Meeting.

The Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of EDF will be held behind closed doors on 22 July 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Company’s head office (22 avenue de Wagram, 75008 Paris) and will be broadcast live in audio and in full on the Company’s website1 (www.edf.fr/agm).

The preliminary notice comprising the agenda and the text of the resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°72 on 16 June 2021. The amended agenda and final version of the draft resolutions to be submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°77 on 28 June 2021.

Conditions for remote participation and voting at the Shareholders’ Meeting are described in these notices as well as on the Company’s website.

Documents and information regarding the Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available on the Company’s website at the following address: https://www.edf.fr/agm

1 Unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt this retransmission.

