Catalyst Biosciences to Host Research and Development Day on CB 4332 and Complement Programs

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced that it will host a research and development day on its protease medicines platform focusing on the regulation of complement including CB 4332 on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

The Catalyst Biosciences R&D Day will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Filomeen Haerynck, M.D., Ph.D., University of Ghent, Belgium, who will discuss the clinical phenotype, current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with complement factor I (CFI) deficiency and other complement system disorders.

The event will also feature a presentation by Catalyst Biosciences' management team on the company’s upcoming clinical trial and the benefits of addressing the complement pathway with its protease medicines platform.

The Catalyst team will discuss the planned commencement of screening and natural history of disease studies in mid-2021 followed by a Phase 1/2 study for CB 4332 in 2022. The screening study is designed to identify people with a CFI deficiency by assessing circulating levels of CFI. The natural history of disease study will follow up and assess these patients for clinical outcomes, biomarkers of complement dysregulation as well as safety and effectiveness of their current treatments in preparation for the clinical development program of CB 4332.

Catalyst’s complement portfolio is led by the development candidates CB 4332 and CB 2782-PEG, originating from the company’s internal discovery platform, which has generated a rich pipeline of leads. CB 4332 is an engineered CFI protease with the potential to become a therapy addressing multiple complement related disorders. CB 2782-PEG is a potential best-in-class C3 degrader product candidate in preclinical development for the treatment of dry AMD that Catalyst has licensed to Biogen. Catalyst has several engineered protease programs in discovery or early non-clinical development. These programs all target diseases caused by deficient regulation of the complement system.

To register for the research and development day, please click here.

Prof. Filomeen Haerynck has worked since 2002 as a pediatric lung specialist and immunologist in the department of pediatric pulmonary diseases, infectious diseases and primary immune disorders at Ghent University Hospital Ghent, Belgium. She specialized in primary immune disorders in Hôpital Necker (Prof. A. Fischer), Paris (2005). In 2014, she obtained her doctorate in medical sciences with her thesis on 'Innate Immunity in Chronic Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases'. Prof. Haerynck is treating children with primary immune disorders (PID) who present with recurrent, invasive infections and/or uncontrolled inflammation and lymphoproliferation. Prof. Haerynck is coordinator of Centre of Primary Immune deficiency Ghent (CPIG), recognized as an international Jeffrey Modell Diagnostic and Research Centre and one of the largest centers specialized in PID in Belgium. She is Principal Investigator of the PID research lab (PIRL) conducting translational scientific research in PID patients. She is also collaborator in the international COVID Human Genetic Efforts Consortium, led by Prof. Jean-Laurent Casanova (Rockefeller Institute) studying why young, healthy patients still become seriously ill from COVID-19 in some cases. The renowned journal Science published the paper on this topic in September 2020.

