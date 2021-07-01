checkAd

Solid Biosciences Strengthens Management Team to Advance Programs for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

-Additional expertise expected to support attainment of key corporate goals-

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced the hiring of Roxana Donisa Dreghici, M.D. as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Caitlin Lowie as Vice President, Communications & IR and Alison Kessler as Vice President, Legal Corporate & IP.

“The addition of Roxana, Caitlin and Alison brings a tremendous amount of industry experience and passion to our management team,” said Ilan Ganot, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Biosciences. “We continue to strengthen the leadership team at Solid Biosciences as we look to continue progressing our product pipeline and supporting the Duchenne community.”

Dr. Donisa Dreghici is a seasoned clinical development professional in the pharmaceutical industry having worked across multiple indications with a strong focus on Duchenne and Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Most recently she was the Global Development Lead/Associate Group Medical Director, Neuroscience for F. Hoffmann La Roche in Basel, Switzerland. She has gained valuable experience serving in investigator and scientific leadership roles at F. Hoffmann La Roche, Santhera, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Quintiles. Dr. Donisa Greghici will lead all clinical development activities at Solid Biosciences.

Ms. Lowie was most recently Senior Director, Communications and Strategic Growth Initiatives at Stallergenes Greer. In her role at Solid Biosciences, Ms. Lowie will lead the development, implementation and execution of an integrated and innovative IR strategy. Additionally, she will be responsible for the corporate communications strategy, ensuring alignment with the overall corporate strategy and IR goals.

Ms. Kessler is an experienced life sciences attorney who has held senior legal roles with several peers including Cosette, Convatec and Novartis. She joined Solid Biosciences as interim general counsel in November 2020. In her new role with the Company, Ms. Kessler will be responsible for providing strategic advice on matters related to Solid’s IP portfolio, business development endeavors, and a variety of other contracting and corporate matters. 

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

