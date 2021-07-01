checkAd

Pressure BioSciences Novel UST Platform Delivers Breakthrough Nanoemulsion Processing for One of the World's Most Potent Antioxidants - Astaxanthin

Autor: Accesswire
01.07.2021, 14:08  |  34   |   |   

Unprecedentedly Tiny, Uniform, and Stable Nanoemulsified Oil Droplets Containing Astaxanthin Expected to Significantly Increase Oral and Topical Absorption of this Antioxidant 6,000x More Powerful Than Vitamin CSOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July …

Unprecedentedly Tiny, Uniform, and Stable Nanoemulsified Oil Droplets Containing Astaxanthin Expected to Significantly Increase Oral and Topical Absorption of this Antioxidant 6,000x More Powerful Than Vitamin C

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage industries, today announced the application of its Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™") platform for the development of more potent formulations of wide-ranging nutraceuticals of high therapeutic value, allowing for more controlled dosing and opportunities for lower cost solutions for both manufacturers and consumers. Specifically, the Company reported breakthrough results in processing one of the most powerful antioxidants known to science, astaxanthin ("AsX"), in extremely fine and uniform, monodisperse nanoemulsions of oil in water - critically important for fast and efficient absorption by the water-based biochemistry of humans and animals.

Astaxanthin is a natural red pigment produced by the microalgae Haematococcus pluvialis. It is responsible for the red coloration of krill and other crustaceans, and in turn, the familiar coloration of salmon and flamingos which feed on them.

As an antioxidant, AsX is 6000 times more powerful than vitamin C, 800 times more powerful than CoQ10, and 100 times more powerful than vitamin E [1]. In clinical studies, AsX has been shown to neutralize free radicals, greatly reducing oxidative stress [2], enhance natural immune response [3], improve muscle endurance and exercise performance [4], support cardiovascular, neural/cognitive and ocular health [5, 6, 7], protect skin against UV damage and premature aging [8], favorably modulate specific cell signaling pathways involved in cancer cell death [9], and even improve sperm motility in male infertility. Recent studies have suggested that AsX may help alleviate progression of COVID-19 into severe cytokine storm condition [10,11]. Further, AsX can cross the blood-brain barrier and has been shown to increase gene expression of several proteins known to be involved in injured brain recovery [12].

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pressure BioSciences Novel UST Platform Delivers Breakthrough Nanoemulsion Processing for One of the World's Most Potent Antioxidants - Astaxanthin Unprecedentedly Tiny, Uniform, and Stable Nanoemulsified Oil Droplets Containing Astaxanthin Expected to Significantly Increase Oral and Topical Absorption of this Antioxidant 6,000x More Powerful Than Vitamin CSOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Elvis Has Returned…To Streaming; Cinedigm Partners with Elvis Presley Enterprises to Launch The ...
Angle PLC Announces Result of AGM
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Focus Financial Partners Announces Second Investor Day
Ximen Mining Corporate Update
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
ReelTime Files Annual 2020 and Q1 2021 Financial Disclosure Statements - Q1 Revenues Soar 10 Times ...
Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons ...
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...