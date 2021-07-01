Pressure BioSciences Novel UST Platform Delivers Breakthrough Nanoemulsion Processing for One of the World's Most Potent Antioxidants - Astaxanthin

Unprecedentedly Tiny, Uniform, and Stable Nanoemulsified Oil Droplets Containing Astaxanthin Expected to Significantly Increase Oral and Topical Absorption of this Antioxidant 6,000x More Powerful Than Vitamin CSOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July …

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage industries, today announced the application of its Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™") platform for the development of more potent formulations of wide-ranging nutraceuticals of high therapeutic value, allowing for more controlled dosing and opportunities for lower cost solutions for both manufacturers and consumers. Specifically, the Company reported breakthrough results in processing one of the most powerful antioxidants known to science, astaxanthin ("AsX"), in extremely fine and uniform, monodisperse nanoemulsions of oil in water - critically important for fast and efficient absorption by the water-based biochemistry of humans and animals.