Pressure BioSciences Novel UST Platform Delivers Breakthrough Nanoemulsion Processing for One of the World's Most Potent Antioxidants - Astaxanthin
Unprecedentedly Tiny, Uniform, and Stable Nanoemulsified Oil Droplets Containing Astaxanthin Expected to Significantly Increase Oral and Topical Absorption of this Antioxidant 6,000x More Powerful Than Vitamin C
SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage industries, today announced the application of its Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™") platform for the development of more potent formulations of wide-ranging nutraceuticals of high therapeutic value, allowing for more controlled dosing and opportunities for lower cost solutions for both manufacturers and consumers. Specifically, the Company reported breakthrough results in processing one of the most powerful antioxidants known to science, astaxanthin ("AsX"), in extremely fine and uniform, monodisperse nanoemulsions of oil in water - critically important for fast and efficient absorption by the water-based biochemistry of humans and animals.
Astaxanthin is a natural red pigment produced by the microalgae Haematococcus pluvialis. It is responsible for the red coloration of krill and other crustaceans, and in turn, the familiar coloration of salmon and flamingos which feed on them.
As an antioxidant, AsX is 6000 times more powerful than vitamin C, 800 times more powerful than CoQ10, and 100 times more powerful than vitamin E [1]. In clinical studies, AsX has been shown to neutralize free radicals, greatly reducing oxidative stress [2], enhance natural immune response [3], improve muscle endurance and exercise performance [4], support cardiovascular, neural/cognitive and ocular health [5, 6, 7], protect skin against UV damage and premature aging [8], favorably modulate specific cell signaling pathways involved in cancer cell death [9], and even improve sperm motility in male infertility. Recent studies have suggested that AsX may help alleviate progression of COVID-19 into severe cytokine storm condition [10,11]. Further, AsX can cross the blood-brain barrier and has been shown to increase gene expression of several proteins known to be involved in injured brain recovery [12].
