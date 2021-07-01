checkAd

Quality of execution and safety key criteria when Norwegian Bane NOR chose Caverion for a railway project

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 14:11  |  18   |   |   

HELSINKI, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality of execution and safety key criteria when Norwegian Bane NOR chose Caverion for a railway project

A strengthened travel hub for travellers, better punctuality, and increased capacity is the focus for Bane NOR's expansion of the railway in the Drammen area in Norway. Caverion received 10 out of 10 points for quality and implementation description in the offer and was chosen as the partner for Bane NOR, the state-owned company responsible for the Norwegian railway infrastructure in this railway project.

"These are KPIs we appreciate. In Caverion we focus on good results for our customers and their end users. That we received 10 out of 10 on quality shows that we were able to communicate our competence well," says Knut Gaaserud, Head of Caverion Norway Division.

The contract valued at EUR 36 million awarded to Caverion includes high and low voltage for electrical and telecommunications systems.

Executive Vice President for Development at Bane NOR, Stine Ilebrekke Undrum, confirms that results and implementation are important.

"It is true that Caverion scored high on quality in its offer. We have also noticed the company's commitment to sustainable deliveries. It is important for us at Bane NOR, as we aim to cut climate emissions by 40 percent within 2030," says Undrum. She adds that Bane NOR has good experience from previous collaborations with Caverion in several large railway projects in Eastern Norway.

"Making sustainability our primary business"

The contract includes high-power and low-voltage electrical installations in a new tunnel from Drammen to Kobbervikdalen, tunnel installations, lighting and ventilation as well as technical installations in technical buildings, with both electric power telecommunications and ventilation, among others.

Caverion has a good experience with similar railway infrastructure projects in Norway in the past, from development projects between Lysaker and Asker on the Drammen line and the Vestfold line with the railway tunnel at Farriseidet.

For more information, please contact: Helene Johansen, Head of Marketing & Communications, Caverion Norway, tel. + 47 404 99 922, helene.johansen@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/quality-of-execution-and-safety-key-criteria-when-norwegian-bane-nor-chose-caverion-for-a-railway-pr,c3378082

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3378082/1439591.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/bane-nor-agreement-copyrightbanenor ...

Bane NOR agreement copyrightBaneNOR

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/bane-nor-agreement-copyrightbanenor ...

Bane NOR agreement copyrightBaneNOR 2




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quality of execution and safety key criteria when Norwegian Bane NOR chose Caverion for a railway project HELSINKI, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quality of execution and safety key criteria when Norwegian Bane NOR chose Caverion for a railway project A strengthened travel hub for travellers, better punctuality, and increased capacity is the focus for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Future Market Insights' 400 Pages High-Speed Steel Market Survey Identifies Increasing Automotive ...
Control Risks announces strategic investment in Geospark Analytics, harnessing the power of ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Global Fire and Life Safety Engineering Leader Jensen Hughes Acquires Italy-Based Fire Protection ...
Freight Brokerage Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 85660 Million By 2026 At A Cagr Of 5.2% - ...
HCL named 'Partner of the Year' at Finastra's annual Partner Day
Westinghouse Milestone Advances Nuclear In Poland
European Wellness partners with China's provincial government to advance Education in Biological ...
Postoperative Pain Market to Rising Steadily at a 7.93% CAGR Owing to Growing Number of Surgeries, ...
Increasing Demand for Assay Kits Spurring Growth in the Allergy Diagnostics Market: Future Market Insights
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
Esoteric Testing Market worth $36.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Rising Demand for Modification of Aircraft Driving Growth: Future Market Insights Study
GH Research PLC Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Multi-Billion Dollar Digital Content Creation Market To Grow at a Prominent Rate in Coming Years
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus