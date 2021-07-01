

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.07.2021 / 14:11

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Petra Last name(s): Wagner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Bernd Last name(s): Wagner Position: CFO

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Cherry AG

b) LEI

984500DF98AA2E011444

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 32.09 EUR 20858.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 32.0900 EUR 20858.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA

