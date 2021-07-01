checkAd

DGAP-DD Cherry AG english

01.07.2021, 14:14   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2021 / 14:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Wagner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Wagner
Position: CFO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cherry AG

b) LEI
984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.09 EUR 20858.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.0900 EUR 20858.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


01.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstr. 174
81677 München
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69390  01.07.2021 



Wertpapier


