StoreDot, The Extreme Fast Charging Battery Pioneer, Appoints Global Advisory Board To Advance Mission Towards Universal EV Adoption

- Advisory board brings global multi-sector expertise. Foundation members include an electric vehicle manufacturer COO, a battery manufacturing veteran, a car manufacturing specialist, a world-renowned battery electrochemist, a future mobility expert, and an investment banking veteran

- StoreDot gives automotive manufacturers a clear technology roadmap for seamless and rapid transition to electrification to help create a cleaner world

HERZELIYA, Israel, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreDot, the pioneer and leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles, has announced the formation of a Global Advisory Board. The new multi-skilled board will be crucial in supporting StoreDot's mission to provide technologies that transform consumers' charging experience and eradicate range anxiety, enabling automotive manufacturers to accelerate a seamless and rapid transition to a zero-emissions electrified future.

The StoreDot Advisory Board will be led by Dr David Gilmour, StoreDot's executive Chairman and formerly Global Head of BP Ventures. It will be providing expertise in battery science, electric vehicle infrastructure, automotive industry integration and strategic funding. The Advisory Board will help guide StoreDot's leadership team as it scales up to commercialize its technology and supply car makers with mass produced, fast charging battery technologies, helping them to overcome their customers' range anxiety concerns – currently a major barrier to EV ownership. StoreDot's XFC batteries, which deliver a 50% reduction in charging time at the same cost, are already being tested by major automotive companies.

StoreDot's Advisory Board members will include Dr Dennis Nobelius, COO of Polestar, the electric performance car brand founded by Geely and Volvo Cars, focused on accelerating the change to a sustainable future. Dennis joined Polestar from sister brand Volvo where he held a number of senior roles over a 14-year career and will bring a wealth of knowledge to the board on OEM integration. To help advise on the battery commercialization aspects of StoreDot's vision, the appointment of Joseph Walicki, former CEO and Vice Chairman of Clarios, (Formerly Johnson Controls-Power Solutions Division) − the world's largest automotive battery company serving customers in 150 countries - will be instrumental. Other foundation board members who all bring with them a range of relevant and important experience include Roy Williamson, a global future-mobility and EV infrastructure expert and, formerly, Vice President of BP Advanced Mobility, Professor Doron Aurbach, the world-renowned electrochemist and pioneer of electro-mobility, and Joel Maryles, a financial industry expert, having held senior positions in both investment banking and venture capital.