By implementing Aino HealthManager, Adecco Sweden AB wants to create long-term support for their managers for handling sickness-related absences among the personnel and enable proactive valuable dialogues between the managers and employees where the managers have large possibilities to improve the wellbeing and engagement among the personnel.

Stockholm July 1, 2021: Aino Health announces today that they signed an agreement for the SaaS solution HealthManager with Adecco Sweden AB yesterday. The agreement is regarding a pilot project for 900 employees. The project will start during the third quarter of 2021.

The pilot project will start during the third quarter of 2021 and includes 900 employees who are active in several of Sweden's largest industrial companies. After the pilot project, there is an opportunity for further rollout in the first quarter of 2022, which includes 3,000 employees.

"We are very pleased to be able to contribute to Adecco's success in the Swedish market and increase the well-being of their employees", says Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee engagement.

Adecco Sweden AB

Adecco is one of the world's leading suppliers of HR solutions and one of the world's largest recruitment and staffing companies. In Sweden, Adecco offers tailored personnel solutions, both staffing and recruitment solutions as well as interim solutions and outsourcing distributed in 31 offices throughout the country. Their vision is to be the customer's and employee's obvious choice.



About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit www.ainohealth.com.