DSM Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 01.07.2021, 14:20 | 12 | 0 | 0 01.07.2021, 14:20 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2021 £46.34m Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 30 June 2021 £46.34m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,739,341 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 June 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 89.57p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 89.53p Ordinary share price 76.00p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (15.15%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 30/06/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period. Portfolio summary: % of portfolio 1 Cash and other net current assets 16.82% 2 Volex Plc 14.27% 3 Hargreaves Services Plc 9.77% 4 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 9.06% 5 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 7.79% 6 Adept Technology Group Plc 7.46% 7 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.04% 8 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 6.71% 9 Synectics Plc 4.89% 10 Venture Life Group Plc 4.82% 11 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.31% 12 DigitalBox plc 2.77% 13 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.53% 14 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.34% Other 2.42% Total 100.00%







