IMMOFINANZ AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2021 / 14:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name RPR Privatstiftung
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status RPR Privatstiftung is a private foundation which is closely related to Mr. Ronny Pecik. Mr. Pecik served as CEO and a member of the Executive Board. He has already resigned, and this notification is made solely for precautionary reasons.
b) Initial notification / Correction Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name IMMOFINANZ AG
b) LEI 5299000DUMZ99SBBX121
4 Details of the transaction(s): This section is to be repeated for i) every type of instrument, ii) every type of transaction, iii) every date and iv) every place in which transactions were made.
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Business interest in RPPK Immo GmbH (nominal amount of EUR 17,510; represents approx. 50.03% of share capital), which holds 13,000,000 shares (AT0000A21KS2) and 5 convertible bond certificates (AT0000A2HPN2) of the issuer
 
  Identification code n/a (Share: AT0000A21KS2; Mandatory Convertible Bond: AT0000A2HPN2)
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
not quantifiable 13,029,159 (13,000,000 shares and 5 convertible bond certificates) (are held by RPPK Immo GmbH)
       
       
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
not quantifiable 13,029,159 (13,000,000 shares and 5 convertible bond certificates) (are held by RPPK Immo GmbH)
e) Date of the transaction 2021-06-29
f) Place of the transaction Vienna 
