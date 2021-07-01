DGAP-DD IMMOFINANZ AG english
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|RPR Privatstiftung
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|RPR Privatstiftung is a private foundation which is closely related to Mr. Ronny Pecik. Mr. Pecik served as CEO and a member of the Executive Board. He has already resigned, and this notification is made solely for precautionary reasons.
|b)
|Initial notification / Correction
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|b)
|LEI
|5299000DUMZ99SBBX121
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): This section is to be repeated for i) every type of instrument, ii) every type of transaction, iii) every date and iv) every place in which transactions were made.
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Business interest in RPPK Immo GmbH (nominal amount of EUR 17,510; represents approx. 50.03% of share capital), which holds 13,000,000 shares (AT0000A21KS2) and 5 convertible bond certificates (AT0000A2HPN2) of the issuer
|Identification code
|n/a (Share: AT0000A21KS2; Mandatory Convertible Bond: AT0000A2HPN2)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not quantifiable
|13,029,159 (13,000,000 shares and 5 convertible bond certificates) (are held by RPPK Immo GmbH)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not quantifiable
|13,029,159 (13,000,000 shares and 5 convertible bond certificates) (are held by RPPK Immo GmbH)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-06-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Vienna
|
