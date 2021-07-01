checkAd

Hexcel Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced today that it will report financial results for its second quarter of 2021 on Monday, July 26 after the market close.

The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss highlights of its financial results on Tuesday, July 27, at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Winterlich.

The event will be webcast via the Investor Relations webpage at www.Hexcel.com. The event can also be accessed by dialing +1 (647) 689-5685. The conference ID is 8696963. A replay of the call will be available on the investor relations page of the Hexcel website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial applications. Learn more at www.Hexcel.com.

