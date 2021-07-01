checkAd

Accenture Acquires CS Technology to Expand Cloud First Infrastructure Engineering Capabilities

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired CS Technology, a technology firm and provider of infrastructure transformation services. CS Technology offers a broad range of cloud infrastructure engineering capabilities with strengths in the areas of infrastructure and cloud planning, critical facilities design, data center and modern workplace technologies. CS Technology brings decades of experience executing strategic initiatives on behalf of its clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

L to R: John Rosato, CEO of CS Technology and Steve Murphy, senior managing director of Accenture Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

The addition of CS Technology will boost Accenture Cloud First’s capabilities in infrastructure engineering. This will enhance Accenture’s portfolio of cloud services aimed at helping clients take full advantage of the benefits that cloud and distributed edge computing platforms offer in order to optimize the return on their cloud investments.

“Accenture’s acquisition of CS Technology expands the hybrid cloud infrastructure capabilities our clients need to become cloud-first enterprises and realize value faster,” said Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First. “The emerging applications of tomorrow require a range of technologies across the cloud continuum. Companies must evolve their technology infrastructure in a compressed timeframe, which requires moving quickly and with confidence. The addition of CS Technology better positions Accenture Cloud First to design and execute fit-for-purpose, hybrid cloud strategies that achieve measurable business outcomes.”

Established in 1992 and with headquarters in New York, CS Technology has offices in London, Melbourne and Sydney. The company provides a full suite of strategy to execution services in the domains of data center, cloud, modern workplace and operating models with a mandate to enhance the return on people, process and technology investments. CS Technology currently serves Fortune 2000 clients across numerous sectors including financial services, retail and pharmaceutical, among others. CS Technology also holds strategic ecosystem partnerships with OEMs, data center providers and major cloud providers.

Wertpapier


