ReShape Lifesciences Sees Lap-Band Growth as COVID-19 Pandemic Heightens Obesity Crisis

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight-loss solutions company, today announced that Lap-Band® utilization has increased since COVID-19 in response to patients' …

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS), the premier physician-led weight-loss solutions company, today announced that Lap-Band ® utilization has increased since COVID-19 in response to patients' increased desire for a reimbursed, effective, and sustainable weight-loss procedure that can be provided in outpatient surgery centers. The Lap-Band is clinically proven to be the safest bariatric procedure available on the market , backed by over 20 years of data demonstrating lower complication and mortality rates compared to other surgical weight-loss procedures. The Lap-Band is also the only FDA-approved, laparoscopic weight-loss device specifically indicated for lower Body Mass Indexes of 30 or higher in the U.S. Following this procedural growth and the favorable evaluation of recent and historical consumer focused marketing efforts, with Lap-Band annual revenue of approximately $300M at one time, the company intends to significantly enhance and broaden patient-direct advertising and promotion.

The pandemic has served as an eye-opener to the obesity epidemic, with over seventy percent of American adults now overweight, and more than a third are obese. A recent Harris poll reported that a majority of adults (61%) experienced undesired weight changes since the pandemic started, with 42% reporting they gained more weight than they intended (gaining an average of 29 pounds). Numerous health issues have been associated with obesity for many years, with obese individuals more likely to develop a number of serious health conditions, including Type 2 Diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers. Recently, obesity has been identified as a leading risk factor for death among those critically ill with COVID-19.

"The attractiveness of Lap-Band surgery to patients is that the complication rate is markedly lower compared to other weight-loss procedures," said Christine Ren-Fielding, MD, FACS, Professor of Surgery, NYU School of Medicine, Division of Bariatric Surgery, Director, NYU Langone Weight Management Center. "Lap-Band is a valid first-line intervention for a lifelong chronic condition because it is safe, effective and reversible. The Lap-Band is also unique in that it can be adjusted, making it an interactive device through life conditions that can include a woman's course of pregnancy."