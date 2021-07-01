RumbleOn Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders Relating to Previously Announced Business Combination with RideNow

Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on July 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CTDALLAS, TX / ACCESSWSIRE / July 1, 2021 / RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL), the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, …

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWSIRE / July 1, 2021 / RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL), the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade or finance pre-owned vehicles, today announced that it has filed its definitive proxy statement and will hold a special meeting of its shareholders ("Special Meeting") to consider and vote on matters relating to the proposed business combination with RideNow (the "Transaction") as disclosed in the definitive proxy statement. The definitive proxy statement is dated July 1, 2021 and, together with the accompanying proxy card, is first being mailed or otherwise delivered to RumbleOn stockholders as of June 21, 2021, the record date for the special meeting, on or about July 1, 2021.

A special meeting of RumbleOn stockholders will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Central time, at RumbleOn's headquarters, 901 W. Walnut Hill Lane, Irving, Texas 75038 in Conference Room A, to consider and vote on the proposals related to the Transaction. Only shareholders of RumbleOn Class A and Class B common stock at the close of business on the record date are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting.