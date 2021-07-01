RumbleOn Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders Relating to Previously Announced Business Combination with RideNow
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWSIRE / July 1, 2021 / RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL), the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade or finance pre-owned vehicles, today announced that it has filed its definitive proxy statement and will hold a special meeting of its shareholders ("Special Meeting") to consider and vote on matters relating to the proposed business combination with RideNow (the "Transaction") as disclosed in the definitive proxy statement. The definitive proxy statement is dated July 1, 2021 and, together with the accompanying proxy card, is first being mailed or otherwise delivered to RumbleOn stockholders as of June 21, 2021, the record date for the special meeting, on or about July 1, 2021.
A special meeting of RumbleOn stockholders will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Central time, at RumbleOn's headquarters, 901 W. Walnut Hill Lane, Irving, Texas 75038 in Conference Room A, to consider and vote on the proposals related to the Transaction. Only shareholders of RumbleOn Class A and Class B common stock at the close of business on the record date are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting.
Instructions on how to attend, participate in and vote at the Special Meeting are included in the definitive proxy statement, which is available without charge on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. RumbleOn encourages you to read the proxy statement carefully in its entirety, including the annexes attached thereto and the documents incorporated by reference therein. You should also carefully review the information in the proxy statement under the section titled "Risk Factors" and the risk factors included in the documents incorporated by reference in the proxy statement.
About RumbleOn
Founded in 2017, RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) is an ecommerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction-free experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.
