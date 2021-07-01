checkAd

Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (BBBT) Announces Application to Uplist To OTCQB Venture Market

Autor: Accesswire
01.07.2021, 14:30  |  77   |   |   

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it has submitted its application to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market. The …

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it has submitted its application to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market. The company's management believes uplisting its common stock to the OTCQB will serve to improve the company's position in the public markets and substantially increase its visibility to a wider range of investors.

The OTCQB Venture Market is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. and is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. To achieve and maintain an OTCQB listing, companies are required to be current in their financial reporting, among other requirements. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. Importantly, the OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an "established public market" providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB, with its being an SEC-recognized established public market, would, in our view, provide greater visibility within the investment community, including institutional investors, and an increased opportunity for greater trading volumes and liquidity for our shareholders," said Fabian Deneault, BBBT's President.

The listing of BBBT's common stock on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. The company satisfies the published standards for uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market.

Available statistics indicate that an uplisting from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB can be expected to yield (1) an increase of U.S. shareholders beginning in the first year following uplisting and (2) improved trading volumes and liquidity and (3) an improvement in share price performance. In addition, an uplisting to the OTCQB serves to increase a company's public profile and overall reputation, create better information flow about the company and deliver greater insight into who a company's shareholders are.

For news and updates, shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to follow @BBBT_Corporate on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/BBBT_Corporate ).

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and other agricultural crops) and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including in state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

