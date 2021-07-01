Exactus Joins with Panacea Life Sciences to Create Premier CBD Wellness Platform

Leslie Buttorff, Founder of Panacea, To Lead Combined Companies as Chief Executive OfficerDELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) (the "Company") a leading supplier of hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG), today …

Leslie Buttorff, Founder of Panacea, To Lead Combined Companies as Chief Executive Officer

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) (the "Company") a leading supplier of hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG), today announced the acquisition of Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. Panacea, which was founded by Leslie Buttorff, in 2017 as a woman-owned business, which attracted $20 million in initial investments which were followed up with a $14 million in investment from 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) during 2019, a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technology to decrease nicotine in tobacco plants also uses its expertise for genetic engineering of hemp and cannabis plants to modify cannabinoid levels used in manufacturing CBD, CBG and CBN. 22nd Century exchanged its Panacea preferred stock for a 11.6% stake in Exactus. Exactus Executive Chairman and media executive Larry Wert, will also remain on the Exactus board of directors and resigned as Executive Chairman.

Panacea Life Sciences is a leader in production of legal, trace THC, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets that operates a 51,000 square foot cGMP certified facility in Golden, Colorado and PANA Botanical Farms in western Colorado, complete with fully integrated extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment. Panacea produces soft gels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, cosmetics and other topicals for purchase online ( www.panacealife.com ) and in stores as well as in smart kiosk vending machines being rolled out nationally. Through 2021 Exactus produced and sold hemp and hemp-based products from its 200-acre farms in Cave Junction, Oregon well known as a leading region for the production of hemp. Panacea also founded the Cannabinoid Research Center at Colorado State University and supports medical studies designed to evaluate the effects of cannabinoids in human health and wellness."

"Our focus on quality and traceability are the hallmarks of Panacea's seed to sale strategy. From our state-of-the art CO2 extraction, chromatography equipment and product manufacturing lines, we can produce as much product as we need to meet our sales goals for the foreseeable future." said Leslie Buttorff, founder of Panacea. "We first entered the CBD arena with a world-class SAP-based ERP system developed for the Cannabis industry by Quintel Management which tracks the full chain of custody for every product, as well as provides all back office and production planning capabilities. We believe this sets us apart from the majority of hemp farms and CBD companies" added Ms. Buttorff who is also President and Chief Executive of the SAP management consulting firm she founded. "Seeing the utter chaos that permeates the emerging cannabis and hemp industry, accurate supply-chain accounting and reporting is crucial to our success. Unlike other companies, we set out to set the industry standard for compliance and reporting, which has been rewarded with our successful partnership and investment in joint technology with 22nd Century."