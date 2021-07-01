checkAd

American Battery Metals Corporation Completes Purchase on Property Located in Tahoe Reno Industrial Park

01.07.2021, 14:30  |  36   |   |   

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), completed purchase on a 13.8 acre property located at 695 E. Sydney Drive, Storey County, NV. The parcel is part of the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center known as the largest industrial park in the world.

Foto: Accesswire

Slated to serve as a potential location for a battery storage facility, this site is part of the plan to support ABTC's battery recycling pilot plant. The recycling pilot plant will directly support a domestic supply of high-demand battery metals through the utilization of innovative extraction technologies. Setting itself apart, the organization's technology platform does not emit air toxins and eliminates water pollution.

The Company continues work on the building of the battery recycling pilot plant.

"The purchase of this site marks another key milestone in our progress towards building and constructing our battery recycling pilot plant," said American Battery Technology Company Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole. "We have an excellent team managing the design and construction of our plant and storage facilities, and they will always work hard to optimize project efficiencies and costs. To this end, in order to enable a continuous and fluid construction effort, our team will intentionally begin site grading operations only after both the final mass grading permit and the core/shell building permit are approved by the city of Fernley."

About American Battery Metals Corporation
American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, extraction technology, and primary resources. The Company recently announced the groundbreaking of its lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Fernley, NV, and issued a public statement outlining its principled approach to executing its ambitious business plan.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that increases production of primary metals used in the batteries that power electric cars, grid storage applications, consumer electronics and tools. The green platform creates a circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the development timelines and economics for ABTC recycling projects including the development of its initial or subsequent recycling facilities or any lithium-ion mining projects, and the potential results of such efforts, and the effects on timing of such projects, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

