Sherlock Communications from Brazil dominates at Davos Communications Awards

DAVOS, Switzerland, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherlock Communications, Latin American network headquartered in Brazil has won 5 Golden awards from 2021 edition of Davos Communications Awards . A total of 55 entries from 18 countries run this year for the one of the most prestigious awards in the global marketing communications business.

The winners were announced by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA) at a special virtual Awarding Ceremony on Zoom. Over 100 high-profile professionals from all over the world joined the event to celebrate the year's top communications leaders and their outstanding work.

The ceremony kicked off with a keynote presentation from the WCFA President Maxim Behar and the Jury Chair Stuart Bruce, who revealed the shortlisted participants and the winners of 11 categories. The creative efforts of PR experts and professional teams were recognized by 15 highly professional PR practitioners and senior industry leaders from Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and Latin America.

"I am confident to say that our first Davos Communications Awards turned into a great success and that was just the start of our many creative projects in the future. I would like to thank our great jury members, partners, and of course, our participants who made this great project possible. It is essential for our Association to have a strong community of professionals and it keeps growing every single day," said Maxim Behar, President of WCFA

Read below the full list of corporations, agencies and experts whose teams and campaigns took home a win.

1. Best Public Relations Campaign

Winner: Frank (United Kingdom)

2. Best Marketing Communications Campaign

Winner: SKOLKOVO Moscow School of Management (Russia)

3. Best Digital or Social Media Campaign

Winner: Telenor (Bulgaria)

4. Best Use of Brand

Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

5. Best Corporate Affairs

Winner: ELES (Slovenia)

6. Best CSR or ESG

Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

7. PR Consultancy of the Year

Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

8. Rising Star

Winner: Isabella Cotta (Brazil)

9. Silver Star

Winner: Rod Cartwright (United Kingdom)