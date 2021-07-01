The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Brand Leadership Promotions

“Michelle and Glenn are both incredibly dynamic leaders who have beautifully steered their respective brands through the challenges of the past year,” said John Demsey. “I am particularly proud of how effectively they have balanced the needs of the business while being truly thoughtful and empathetic leaders to their brand teams. Their promotions are both very well-deserved.”

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) announced today the promotions of two brand leaders – Michelle Freyre has been promoted to Global Brand President, Clinique, and Glenn Evans has been promoted to Global Brand President, Smashbox and GLAMGLOW. The promotions are effective July 1, 2021, and both leaders will continue to report directly to John Demsey, Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC).

Michelle Freyre Has Been Promoted to Global Brand President, Clinique

A dynamic leader with deep experience leading a variety of beauty brands across categories and channels, Michelle’s promotion to Global Brand President, Clinique, recognizes her outstanding and visionary leadership in returning Clinique to global growth. She was appointed Senior Vice President/Global General Manager, Clinique in June 2020, and since then has made a significant impact on Clinique’s brand positioning, driving double digit growth for hero products, as well as redefining the innovation strategy behind Clinique’s hero franchises. She has also driven Clinique’s acceleration in Online to be the #1 ELC brand in North America in that channel, while delivering the Clinique High-Touch experience at scale globally. Her inspirational leadership, deep expertise in beauty and skin care, together with her strong passion for connecting with global consumers, makes her uniquely suited to continue to lead Clinique in its next chapter of growth.

Michelle joined ELC from Johnson & Johnson in 2020, where she had an impressive 20-year career holding various leadership roles within its Consumer Health Products division, most recently serving as President, U.S. Beauty. In this role, she was responsible for the company’s portfolio of Beauty brands at the time, and led the successful performance and growth of many brands. Prior to that, she served as the General Manager of Neutrogena at J&J, and as the leader of the company’s Los Angeles campus.